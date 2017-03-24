SEAL accused of rape, kidnapping found guilty of at least one charge

The Navy SEAL Trident (Photo: U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A locally-based Navy SEAL accused of rape and kidnapping was found guilty of at least one charge at a court martial Friday.

Investigators said Chief Special Warfare Operator Stephen Varanko, III threatened and assaulted a female sailor in a hotel room near Fort Knox, Kentucky in 2015.

Varanko, who also is accused of sexually harassing the woman, was assigned to Special Reconnaissance Team Two at the time.

A judge was expected to clarify language in the court's ruling and impose sentence Friday.

Depending on which charge(s) for which Varanko was convicted, he could face life without parole.

© 2017 WVEC-TV