SEAL accused of rape, kidnapping found guilty of at least one charge

Staff , WVEC 10:35 AM. EDT March 24, 2017

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A locally-based Navy SEAL accused of rape and kidnapping was found guilty of at least one charge at a court martial Friday.

Investigators said Chief Special Warfare Operator Stephen Varanko, III threatened and assaulted a female sailor in a hotel room near Fort Knox, Kentucky in 2015. 

Varanko, who also is accused of sexually harassing the woman, was assigned to Special Reconnaissance Team Two at the time.

A judge was expected to clarify language in the court's ruling and impose sentence Friday.

Depending on which charge(s) for which Varanko was convicted, he could face life without parole.

