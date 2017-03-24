SEAL accused of rape, kidnapping found guilty of some charges

The Navy SEAL Trident (Photo: U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A locally-based Navy SEAL accused of rape and kidnapping was found guilty of two charges Friday, but he was found not guilty of Rape and Kidnapping.

Investigators said Chief Special Warfare Operator Stephen Varanko, III threatened and assaulted a female sailor in a hotel room near Fort Knox, Kentucky in 2015.

Varanko, who also was accused of sexually harassing the woman, was assigned to Special Reconnaissance Team Two at the time.

A spokesman for the U.S. Navy provided the following break down of the verdict:

Varanko was found not guilty of Specification 1 (False Official Statement) in violation of UCMJ Article 107.



Charge II:

Varanko was found not guilty of Specifications 1 (Kidnapping) in violation of UCMJ Article 134.

Additional Charge I:

Varanko was found guilty of Specifications 1 (Violation of a General Regulations) in violation of UCMJ Article 92.

Additional Charge II:

Varanko was found not guilty of Specifications 1-4 (Rape - threatening/fear) in violation of UCMJ Article 120.

Varanko was found not guilty of Specifications 5-8 (Sexual Assault - non-consensual bodily harm) in violation of UCMJ Article 120.

Additional Charge III:

Varanko was found not guilty of Specification 1 (Aggravated Assault) in violation of UCMJ Article 128.

Varanko was found guilty of Specification 2 (Battery) in violation of UCMJ Article 128.

Varanko received a reduction in rank to E-6 (Petty Officer 1st Class) and was sentenced to 89 days in confinement.

