SEAL faces court martial over alleged rape, kidnapping

The Navy SEAL Trident (Photo: U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL is preparing to face a court martial after an alleged rape and kidnapping.

Stephen Varanko III is accused of threatening a female sailor and assaulting her in a hotel room near Fort Knox, Kentucky in 2015.

Varanko also is accused of sexually harassing the woman.

His court martial proceedings are set to begin next week at Naval Station Norfolk.

If convicted, he could face life without parole.

© 2017 WVEC-TV