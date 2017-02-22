Security exercise today at Langley AFB in Hampton

(Photo: City of Hampton)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A security exercise will take place at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton today.

Base officials say the exercise is aimed to test the facility's response to an unforseen security incident or attack.

There is expected to be a minimal impact to normal operations, however, some residents near the base may see an increase in emergency response activities, according to base officials. Incoming and outgoing traffic to the base may be affected.

The exercise is expected to end by 2 p.m.

