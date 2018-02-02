Sen. Kaine announces bill for military spouses in Suffolk

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Senator Tim Kaine announced a new bill aimed at helping military families on Friday in Hampton Roads.

He proposed a law that would help spouses who lose their jobs after moving for military assignments.

Last year in Hampton, the Democratic Senator sat down with military spouses, who spoke about the lack of employment opportunity and reliable child care, and the strain it has put on their families.

Kaine said that after the event, he asked Northern Virginia Technology Council and Blue Star Families, a military families advocacy organization, to help him bring together a group of individuals with diverse opinions and experiences for a summit with military spouses and business leaders to brainstorm ideas for improving employment opportunities.

Kaine said that he took ideas from those from those conversations to help craft the legislation he is announcing on Friday.

© 2018 WVEC-TV