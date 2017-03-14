Sen. Tim Kaine pushes for mental health services for at-risk veterans

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is pushing for the Trump Administration to provide mental health services for other-than-honorably discharged veterans.

According to Kaine's office, half a million veterans have been given other-than-honorable discharges.

Veterans with other-than-honorable discharges are currently unable to receive federal benefits including health care, disability, education and housing benefits.

Joining Kaine on the letter are U.S. Senators Jon Tester, Sherrod Brown, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Murphy, Michael Bennet, Tammy Baldwin.

The Senators asked a series of questions about the new VA directive, including:

Will VA be providing preventive mental health services or would this care be only for those veterans in urgent crisis, such as those who seek care through the Veterans Crisis Line?

What additional authority or resources does VA need to more completely deliver mental and behavioral health care to our nation’s veterans?

Since VA currently has authority to treat a veteran at a VA emergency room without checking their discharge status, what additional treatment or services will be provided under this new initiative?

Veterans and their loved ones can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, send a text message to 838255, or click here to receive confidential support at any time.

