Sen. Warner demands change at Hampton VA

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Long wait times continue to be an issue for the Hampton VA Hospital, according to a report released in March.

The report comes from the Office of Inspector General. It states that the Hampton VA medical facility did not perform scheduler audits because their supervisors "did not understand the requirement."

According to the audit, the Hampton VA reported new patients had an average wait time of 11 days for an appointment. However, the report found the average wait time was 23 days, which is 68% higher.

For veterans using the Choice program to seek care outside the VA, the report showed they waited an average 54 days.

On Monday, U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner visited the Hampton VA Medical Center to meet with Hampton VAMC leadership and receive a progress report on wait times and access issues at the facility.

Over a nine-month period from November 2014 to May 2015, Sen. Warner made three in-person visits to the facility, after reports surfaced that wait times at the Hampton VA facility were among the worst in the country.

During Monday’s visit, Senator Warner expressed his concerns, but also expressed how he’s ready to move forward.

“We're getting closer to resolution, but we're still not there,” Senator Warner said.

Warner said his top priority is a new outpatient facility in Hampton Roads.

He has been spearheading a bipartisan effort in Congress to authorize a 155,000-square foot outpatient facility in Virginia Beach to ease some of the burden at the Hampton VA, which has one of the fastest-growing veterans’ populations in the country.

The facility is one of 24 delayed VA medical leases across the country that Congress has failed to authorize since 2014.

“We have broad bipartisan legislation that it's crazy to not get through so we can relieve the burden here at this facility,” Warner said.

Other challenges Senator Warner discussed Monday afternoon include the status of the Choice program, the hiring freeze, trying to retain medical personnel and an outdated scheduling software system.

"Why it took 30 years to get this system is a question I scratch my head on, but we'll see improvements on the wait times with that system in place,” he said. “But even that software alone, unless we build more facilities with this veterans’ population growth, we won’t be able to service our veterans with the care, quality and timeliness they deserve.”

Senator Warner said 200 clinical positions at the Hampton VA are going unfilled, partly due to the hiring freeze.

Michael Chapman served in the Air Force for five years. He said his concern and main issue with the VA is that he’s not getting any responses from the VA as far as receiving a diagnosis for his neurological issues.

“I just don't feel like I'm getting any better, and I'm not getting a diagnosis,” Chapman said. “The VA is dragging their feet.”

He added, “Personally, I think the medical arm of the VA should be closed and for us to get medical care in civilian facilities. It has become more of a problem, that's what the veterans are complaining about.”

Senator Warner did not have a timeline on when bipartisan legislation could pass.

“This is one of those pieces of legislation that makes you want to throw a shoe at the television,” Warner said. "There is no reason why this legislation wasn't passed at the end of last year, so chances are it won’t be a standalone, it has to be perhaps added on to another bill.”

