Senator Warner questions Navy's carrier gap

13News Now Mike Gooding has the story

Mike Gooding, WVEC 7:08 PM. EST January 06, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One of Virginia's senators is weighing on the current US Navy aircraft carrier gap in the Middle East.

Senator Mark Warner sent a letter to the Chief of Naval Operations to express concern. Warner's letter comes one week after the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Norfolk from a 7-month deployment.

The carrier Bush isn't  scheduled to ship out until later this month, leaving the Fifth Fleet uncovered until then.

Warner wants to know why the gap took place, and what the Navy is doing to prevent problems going forward. So far, there's no response from the Navy.

US Senator Mark Warner's letter on the carrier gap

Navy faces carrier gap in Middle East

