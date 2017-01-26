The Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Photo: H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY, USA TODAY)

HAMPTON, Va (WVEC) -- It’s a message Navy veteran Melissa Gillis frustrated with hearing.

“We’re calling to inform you of a clinic cancellation,” said a recorded voicemail from the Hampton Veterans Affairs office.

“I’ve waited for this appointment, just waited for it,” Gillis said.

Thursday marked more than a month since Gillis rescheduled her blood pressure appointment at the VA, only to hear this explanation: “The provider will not be here today,” the voicemail continued.

“They need to constantly be hiring people,” Gillis said.

That outcry from veterans like Gillis is what has Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner concerned. In a letter to President Trump issued Monday, the Senators claim a federal hiring freeze instituted by President Donald Trump will negatively affect veterans and the VA.

In a joint statement they said in part:

“A hiring freeze at the VA will delay veterans’ access to health care and resolution of their disability claims, which for many of our nation’s heroes provides a sole source of income to them and their families.”

The executive action exempts military personnel, according to the letter the two say veterans make up 31 percent of the federal workforce.

“I urge you to re-evaluate this hiring freeze and take into account the effect it will have on veterans who will have to wait longer for earned benefits,” the letter stated.

President Trump said, in carrying out this order, he would seek use of existing funds and positions to improve public services and the delivery of these services.

But for those in the front line like Gillis, they see it differently.

“No veteran should have to wait for an appointment,” Gillis said. “The freeze will not make it better, it’s actually going to make it worse.”

You can read President Trump's order on the White House website.

(© 2017 WVEC)