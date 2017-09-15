Soldier injured in training exercise dies

(Photo: Patterson, Erin)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) -- The Army says a soldier injured during a training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has died.

Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt says in a news release that 32-year-old Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida of Dunstable, Massachusetts, died during a training exercise Thursday. Bockholt said the cause of death is under investigation.



Dalida was assigned to 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg. He enlisted in the Army in 2006.



The Army's Special Operations Command said the students hurt Thursday were from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and they were at a range on base.

About 57,000 military personnel are attached to Fort Bragg, located next to Fayetteville, North Carolina. It is the largest Army installation by population and one of the largest in the world, covering about 161,000 acres.

The Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.

