Trump Transition: Military expansion

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

President-Elect Donald Trump is looking give a considerable boost to the U.S. military.

Under Trump, the U.S. Army would gain 60,000 soldiers, to total 540,000.

In the Navy, today's battle force has 272 ships and subs, he wants to add 350 more ships to that and increase the force from 333,000 to 380,000. Some of those ships would be built here in Hampton Roads, among other places.

Congressman Scott Taylor says sequestration may not be an issue under Trump's administration, which is an issue that has been devastating to our area.

Huntington Ingalls sent 13News Now a statement saying they are hiring, but it's not connected to the Trump's proposed expansion. However, they say, "We stand ready to work with the Trump administration to leverage our hot production lines to build the ships our customers and nation require."

Congressman Taylor, who is a former Navy SEAL, considers a bigger force a good thing because he believes the Obama administration relied too heavily on special forces and operators like the SEALs, as well as drones.

"There's been an over-reliance on things like my background. Specials ops, those types of things are force multipliers. They're not primary forces. Special operations is a force multiplier, he said.

Trump's plan includes building the airforce by adding aircraft and 40,000 airmen. He also wants to add more Marines from 8,000 to 12,000.

Taylor hopes, however, the Trump administration realizes cyber-warfare is real and also needs cyber soldiers.

"We're never going to have conflict without cyber anymore," he said. "And we'll never have conflict without some kind of drone there. We can't simply rely on force multipliers as primary forces. We have to have a primary force too."

(© 2017 WVEC)