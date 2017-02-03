US military releases al-Qaida video seized in Yemen raid

A Navy Seal with a helicopter behind him in an undated photo. (Photo: Tom Weber/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military has released a short clip of what it said were videos seized in last weekend's Yemen raid. They appear to show how to make bombs.



The military says two operational planners and weapons experts for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula were killed in the raid.



Central Command said the video is an example of intelligence gathered in the operation, which it says left 14 militants dead. A Navy SEAL and an undetermined number of civilians, including children, also were killed.



The video is a bit longer than a minute. In it, a man in a black hood and white lab coat talks about explosives training.

Video: Courtesy U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

