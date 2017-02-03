WVEC
Close

US military releases al-Qaida video seized in Yemen raid

The Associated Press , WVEC 1:20 PM. EST February 03, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military has released a short clip of what it said were videos seized in last weekend's Yemen raid. They appear to show how to make bombs.

The military says two operational planners and weapons experts for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula were killed in the raid.

Central Command said the video is an example of intelligence gathered in the operation, which it says left 14 militants dead. A Navy SEAL and an undetermined number of civilians, including children, also were killed.

The video is a bit longer than a minute. In it, a man in a black hood and white lab coat talks about explosives training.

Video: Courtesy U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WVEC

U.S. service member killed in first Trump terror raid

WVEC

White House insists Yemen raid was well-planned, successful

WVEC

Trump memorializes Navy SEAL killed in raid in Yemen at Dover base

WVEC

Al-Qaeda fighters in Yemen seemed ready for SEAL raid, source says

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories