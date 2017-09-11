U.S. Navy ships go from Harvey to Irma hurricane relief

Sailors disembark from an MV-22 Osprey onto the USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). The Oak Hill has gone from relief efforts in Texas for Hurricane Harvey to relief efforts in the Caribbean for Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor A. Elberg)

The locally-based USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill have been redirected from Texas to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

They had been in the Lone Star state to help with Hurricane Harvey relief. They will now provide the storm-ravaged area with medical support, food and water, and security.

Meanwhile, sailors on the USS Wasp helped medevac patients off of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Irma wiped-out about 70 percent of the islands' infrastructure.

The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived off Florida's east coast Sunday night with 24 helicopters, and is prepared for operations in southern Florida and the Florida Keys. The USS Iwo Jima and the USS New York are also expected to arrive in South Florida on Monday.

