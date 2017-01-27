USNS Brunswick to depart on its maiden voyage

United States Navy logo (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The USNS Brunswick (T-EPF 6) is set to depart on its maiden voyage.

The Navy's Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel and its crew of nearly 50 sailors and civil service mariners will depart from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Monday. The ship will first travel to Naval Forces Pacific Command, U.S. Third Fleet, where the Brunswick will remain for three months.

After that, the ship will transit to its home port in Saipan, U.S. Naval Forces Far East Command and be deployed to support the Seventh Fleet.

(© 2017 WVEC)