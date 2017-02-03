USNS Humphreys to deploy on Sunday

GULF OF ADEN (Sept. 12, 2011) The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) is underway in the Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian M. Brooks/Released) (Photo: United States Navy, MC2 Brian M. Brooks)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys is scheduled to deploy on Sunday.

During the three month deployment in the Sixth Fleet area of operations, USNS Humphreys will provide fuel to U.S. Navy ships at sea, jet fuels to aircrafts assigned to aircraft carriers and other crucial supplies that enable the fleet to remain at sea, on station and combat ready.

The ship is government-owned and crewed by civil service mariners.

