USNS Humphreys to deploy on Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys is scheduled to deploy on Sunday.
During the three month deployment in the Sixth Fleet area of operations, USNS Humphreys will provide fuel to U.S. Navy ships at sea, jet fuels to aircrafts assigned to aircraft carriers and other crucial supplies that enable the fleet to remain at sea, on station and combat ready.
The ship is government-owned and crewed by civil service mariners.
