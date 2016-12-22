USNS Laramie, USNS McLean return from deployments

The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) transits alongside the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment-at-sea in March 2015 (Photo: US Navy photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- For Fleet Replenishment Oilers like the Laramie, the mission is pretty straight-forward: To take care of the rest of the fleet."

And for the past six months, that is precisely what the Military Sealift Command vessel's crew of 89 civilian mariners did.

They supported U.S. and NATO forces ships in the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea regions.

"These civilian mariners are out there every day, doing the Navy's work, keeping the fuel flowing, keeping the food coming, getting mail this time of year. And we couldn't be prouder of the professionals we have on these ships," said CAPT. Douglas McGoff, Commodore of Military Sealift Command Atlantic.

It's hard work. But in a time of war, it's work that must be done--keeping the war-fighting ships afloat, so they can complete their missions.

"It is rewarding, servicing the fleet and getting them what they need," said CAPT. Bill Wiggins, USNS Laramie Master. "It gets tiring after a while. we're over there year after year. But in the long run, we know we're contributing to the safety of the country and stability in the region."

There won't be much rest for the weary, though. The Laramie will be heading back out in March.

Also returning to Hampton Roads today was the Dry Cargo and Ammunition Ship USNS William McLean. The ship and crew of 129 civilian mariners returned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after a 47-day surge deployment.

