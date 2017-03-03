USNS Leroy Grumman to return from six month deployment

USNS Leroy Grumman​ returns to Naval Station Norfolk (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Military Sealift Command's Combat Logistics Force oiler, USNS Leroy Grumman, is set to return to Naval Station Norfolk after a six month deployment.

During the deployment, Grumman served as the primary replenishment oiler in the Sixth Fleet's area of operation and off the waters of southern United Kingdom.

The ship was the primary replenishment oiler supporting both the Royal Navy's Flag Officer Sea Training and Joint Warrior Exercises, designed to provide NATO and Allied Forces with the opportunity to train in a multinational, multiplatform, multi-warfare environment.

In addition to the ship’s operational achievements, the Grumman crew excelled as goodwill ambassadors during port visits to France, Gibraltar, Greece, Italy, and Scotland, adhering to the Navy’s highest standards of personal and professional conduct.

The ship and it's crew are set to return home on March 6.

