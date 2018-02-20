USNS Spearhead leaving on 4-month deployment

The USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1) (Photo: US Navy)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1) will deploy from JEB Little Creek-Fort Story on Tuesday.

The Navy support ship has a crew of sailors and civil service mariners. They will spend the next four months in Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean

The crew will also take part in exercises, focused on supporting humanitarian efforts as part of training mission called "Continuing Promise."

This is the second time the Spearhead has participated in Continuing Promise.



