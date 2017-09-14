USS Abraham Lincoln and USS San Jacinto returning from Irma relief

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Atlantic Ocean, heading to Florida for Hurricane Irma relief efforts. (Photo: Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Shane Bryan)

KEY WEST, FL (WVEC) -- Two Navy ships that responded to offer aid and relief to South Florida following Hurricane Irma are now heading back home to Norfolk.

The aircraft carrier and guided-missile cruiser left the coast of Key West, Florida on Wednesday. Their crews flew water and supplies in, as well as provided search and rescue and medical evacuation support in Florida.

The Lincoln departed on September 8, ahead of Irma's Florida landfall, and was the first Department of Defense responder on station to provide immediate search and rescue support to civil authorities in the wake of the storm.

The USS Iwo Jima, USS New York, and the USS Farragut are continuing the relief efforts off the coast of the Florida Keys.

The Lincoln and San Jacinto are scheduled return home on Friday.

