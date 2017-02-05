NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk-based missile destroyer is on its way to Yemen.
According to a report from the U.S. Naval Institute, the USS Cole is being repositioned in reaction to an attack in the Red Sea. A Houthi explosive-laden suicide boat reportedly rammed into a Saudi Al Madinah-class frigate.
The crash killed two sailors from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.
The USS Cole originally left on an independent deployment in December to Europe and the Middle East.
