uss_cole.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk-based missile destroyer is on its way to Yemen.

According to a report from the U.S. Naval Institute, the USS Cole is being repositioned in reaction to an attack in the Red Sea. A Houthi explosive-laden suicide boat reportedly rammed into a Saudi Al Madinah-class frigate.

The crash killed two sailors from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The USS Cole originally left on an independent deployment in December to Europe and the Middle East.

