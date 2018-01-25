USS Cole tracks Russian spy ship off NC, Virginia coasts

The SSV Victor Leonov (Photo: Courtesy Desmond Boylan / AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The USS Cole is keeping close tabs on a Russian spy ship that is just miles off the East Coast.

Earlier in the week, the Navy Times reported the Cole was monitoring the SSV-175 Victor Leonov off the coast of North Carolina. Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot now say the ship has moved to 30 miles off the coast of Virginia.

On board the Russian ship is high-tech surveillance gear that is meant to intercept communications.

This isn't the first time the Leonov has cruised along the coast. Last year, the ship moved from the coast of Connecticut to a position just northeast of Norfolk. On neither occasion did the ship enter U.S. territorial waters.

(Photo: USA TODAY)

© 2018 WVEC-TV