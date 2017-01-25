USS Enterprise to be decommissioned in February

121104-N-QY430-044 NORFOLK (Nov. 4, 2012) The aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk. Enterprise's return to Norfolk will be the 25th and final homecoming of her 51 years of distinguished service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rafael Martie/Released) (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- After 55 years of naval service, the USS Enterprise will be decommissioned in early February.

As the Navy's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the vessel has played a critical role in several military endeavors; from the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Navy officials say the USS Enterprise (CVN 65) also helped pioneer modern-day carrier operations by launching the first nose-wheel launch bar designed catapult system, recovering Astronaut John Glenn when he returned to Earth after making America's first orbital space flight and launching the first strikes against al Qaeda and Taliban targets following the attack on America on Sept. 11, 2001.

CVN 65 is the eighth ship to bear the name Enterprise and, during its time of service, thousands of Sailors have served as part of its crew.

A decommissioning ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2017, at Newport News Shipbuilding where the ship is being defueled and dismantled. The event is closed to the general public, the Navy said.

