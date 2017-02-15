170213-N-YL257-027 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 13, 2017) Capt. Jim McCall, commander, Carrier Air Wing 8, launches an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/Released) (Photo: (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/Released))

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (WVEC) -- The United States Navy said Monday that the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) began strike missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The Navy explained that the strike group's operations in that part of the world demonstrated the branch's capability to conduct precision strikes on ISIS targets from a number of theaters and highlighted the flexibility of the Navy's force.

The GHWBCSG entered the Mediterranean on February 2. The Navy said the strike group would continue to support the United States' allies and partners, deter potential threats, and conduct strikes against ISIS operators and infrastructure.

Operation Inherent Resolve represents the commitment of the U.S. and its partner nations to eliminate ISIS and the threat it poses regionally and to the international community.

The strike group consists of flagship aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) with embarked staffs of CSG-2, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 and the squadrons of CVW-8; guided-missile cruisers USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and USS Hue City (CG 66); and DESRON-22 guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103).

