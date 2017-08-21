USS George H.W. Bush returns home after 7-month deployment

The USS George H.W. Bush arriving home to Naval Station Norfolk following a 7-month deployment. (Photo: Mike Gooding, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Monday is not just a special day because of the solar eclipse. For many families in Hampton Roads, it's homecoming day for the USS George HW Bush!

The USS George HW Bush Carrier Strike Group is returning after a seven-month deployment to the Middle East.

The first arrivals already began Thursday and Friday, when some of the air squadrons returned.

On Monday morning the Bush, along with the USS Truxtun, returned to Naval Station Norfolk.

In all, about 7,000 sailors are returning from deployment.

