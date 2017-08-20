TODAY: USS George HW Bush comes home

The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) (Photo: US Navy photo by Shayne Hensley)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Monday is not just a special day because of the solar eclipse. For many families in Hampton Roads, it's homecoming day for the USS George HW Bush!

The USS George HW Bush Carrier Strike Group is returning after a seven-month deployment to the Middle East.

The first arrivals already began Thursday and Friday, when some of the air squadrons returned.

Then on Monday, the Bush, along with the USS Truxtun, return to Naval Station Norfolk.

In all, about 7,000 sailors are returning from deployment.

