USS Kearsarge currently aiding in Harvey relief efforts in Texas

GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 14, 2016) The amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) transits the Gulf of Oman. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Preston/Released)

We've received video from Navy officials showing crews from the locally-based USS Kearsarge hard at work in helping with relief efforts in Texas.

Images show an Osprey dropping off supplies to organizations as well as the ship fueling up at sea and adding personnel and equipment to help out.

We're told the ship's crew will be directly supporting FEMA along the coast.

Early estimates put the cost of damage at $190 billion dollars.

© 2017 WVEC-TV