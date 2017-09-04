WVEC
USS Kearsarge currently aiding in Harvey relief efforts in Texas

Crews from the locally-based USS Kearsarge are aiding in hurricane relief efforts in Texas.

Staff , WVEC 7:19 AM. EDT September 04, 2017

We've received video from Navy officials showing crews from the locally-based USS Kearsarge hard at work in helping with relief efforts in Texas.

Images show an Osprey dropping off supplies to organizations as well as the ship fueling up at sea and adding personnel and equipment to help out.

We're told the ship's crew will be directly supporting FEMA along the coast.

Early estimates put the cost of damage at $190 billion dollars.

USS Kearsarge, USS Oak Hill set sail for Harvey relief

