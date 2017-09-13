USS Wasp and Kearsarge help with relief efforts in the Virgin Islands

Engineman 3rd Class Kaitlyn Kohr attached to Beach Master Unit 2, embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), waves the uniform flag, guiding a Landing Craft Utility to shore. (Photo: MC3 Ryre Arciaga)

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, (WVEC) -- Hurricane Irma relief efforts are fully underway in the Caribbean, as locally-based sailors and Marines are assisting evacuations and providing supplies to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The USS Wasp and the USS Kearsarge are among the units to respond to the U.S. territory that was battered last week when Irma was a Category 5 hurricane. Irma wiped out about 70 percent of the islands' infrastructure.

The Wasp was on its way from Norfolk to its new homeport in Japan when it was redirected to help with hurricane relief efforts. The Kearsarge had already responded to relief efforts in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey when it went out to the Virgin Islands.

The USS Oak Hill, USNS William McLean, and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are also assisting in Caribbean hurricane relief efforts.

PHOTOS: Navy Hurricane Irma relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands

© 2017 WVEC-TV