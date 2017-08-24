USS Wasp leaving for Japan

USS Wasp docked at Naval Station Norfolk on Dec. 24, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The USS Wasp (LHD 1) is about to say "Sayonara" to Naval Station Norfolk.

The amphibious assault ship is leaving Hampton Roads on Monday, August 28, and won't be back any time soon. The Wasp is changing its homeports, and will become the forward-deployed flagship of amphibious forces based out of Sasebo, Japan.

The move was first announced last year, and the Wasp's departure could be a blow to Hampton Roads' economy. When the Navy moved the USS Iwo Jima to Mayport, Florida in 2014, the impact locally was huge.

According to the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, the departure of that one amphibious assault ship meant the loss of 1,070 sailors, a total employment loss of 3,020, a decrease in personal income of more than $227 million, and a decrease in the gross regional product of more than $342 million.

A similar impact can be expected with the loss of the Wasp.

Still, the move may not be permanent.

"I do have confidence though that those 1,100 sailors and their families are coming back to Hampton Roads two years later in the Fall of 2019," said retired rear admiral Craig Quigley, when the move was first announced last year.

