Veteran swims for suicide awareness

A Navy veteran wrapped up a two-week swim from the Pentagon to Norfolk to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- He's finally finished!

Bobby "Boog" Powell is from Texas, and he partnered with the Fitch Foundation for the swim. The foundation provides funding for resources to help veterans.

Senator Frank Wagner joined Powell for the last stretch. Congressman Scott Taylor also joined him earlier this week.

Powell says he's swimming for the friends he's lost along the way.

"Other people may never reach out for help, but for those people who don't reach out, I'd like for them to know that there's really people out there who give a hoot," Powell explained.

Powell also says the swim will help raise money for veteran centers.

