NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- How does the U.S. Navy test the jet catapult systems on board it's newest ship? Apparently not with real jets.

A video circulating on social media claims to show two trucks catapulted off of USS Gerald R. Ford as the crews test the systems on board the carrier.

The USS Ford is considered the Navy's newest and most expensive ship.

The 14 second video, posted on Twitter shows two trucks launched into the water off of the massive ship.

MEDIA: Trucks launched off USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier to test its jet catapult system pic.twitter.com/DGfETzdtaa — The Int'l Spectator (@spectatorindex) February 5, 2017

