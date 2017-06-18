Virginia sailor among those missing on the USS Fitzgerald

Dakota Rigsby (Photo: Lake Monticello Fire Department/Dakota Rigsby's mother)

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WVEC) -- The US Navy is reporting that the bodies of several sailors who went missing aboard the USS Fitzgerald after it collided with a large cargo ship near Japan have been found.

The Navy didn’t release the number of bodies found, pending notification of next of kin. About 300 people were aboard the ship at the time of the collision, with a total of seven sailors who were not accounted for.

Among the missing sailors is Fluvanna County, Virginia native Dakota Rigsby.

Rigsby had been a volunteer firefighter with the Lake Monticello Fire Department and he graduated from Fluvanna County High School.

"Both Firefighter Rigsby and his mother serve our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and those searching," the Lake Monticello Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The crew of the Fitzgerald was mostly asleep when the ship collided early Saturday with the Philippine-flagged container ship ACX Crystal, which was more than three times larger than the Navy destroyer.

The bodies were located in a flooded compartment on the ship where it made contact with the cargo vessel. With the discovery of the bodies, the Navy has halted their search for any missing sailors.

