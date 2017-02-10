WVEC
Wrong oil is a multi-million dollar mistake for the Navy

Staff , WVEC 5:46 PM. EST February 10, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Navy is trying to fix a multi-million dollar mistake.

Someone used the wrong lubricant on three E-2C Hawkeye aircraft.

All three of the planes were aboard the USS George H.W. Bush. Each plane costs $80 million.

Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot report this could cost more than two million dollars to fix.

The Bush is expected to deploy in a few days.

