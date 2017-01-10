Minister marries couple over Skype during storm

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Even though their house still sits on a frozen street and a blanket of snow, Brittany Tischer's heart still melts thinking about the moment her husband iced her finger during Saturday's snow storm.

"We did it. I didn't think it was going to happen. I wasn't worried until Saturday morning when we woke up and saw how bad it was out there," said Tischer.

She and how her now husband, Chris Fisher, have been engaged for about two years without much luck planning a wedding.

"A few months ago, we finally picked a date and we're sticking with it this time," they said.

They stayed true to that promise. Even with many drivers staying off the road, they carried on with their wedding.



Unfortunately one of the people not driving Saturday, their minister.

"I could kind of tell from talking to him that he wasn't comfortable driving and of course his safety was the number one of importance," said Tischer.

Then, the idea hit them to use Skype.



"Luckily, he was not only agreeing but also excited too because he had never done it before," said Tischer.

It was technology that brought them together as boyfriend and girlfriend, when they met 7 years ago on Facebook through mutual friends. Now, it bound together as husband and wife.

"It'd be a good story for the kids one day so we decided to go with it," the couple joked.