Minor playing with lighter starts house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire, Wednesday evening.

The fire occurred on McAlva Dr.

The fire damaged the interior of the home. Two adults, two children, and one dog was displaced. The Red Cross is helping that family.

According to Hampton Fire the fire was started by an accident child playing with a lighter.

No injuries were reported.

