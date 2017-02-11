Missing 10-year-old Portsmouth girl found safe

Nyasia Whitfield (Photo: City of Portsmouth)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police say a 10-year-old girl who ran away from home Friday night has been found.

Nyasia D. Whitfield had last been seen running in the 400 block of Taft Dr. around 7:30 p.m. after she became upset.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, Portsmouth Police reported Nyasia had been found in the 100 block of Bunche Boulevard by an officer who was assisting in the search.

