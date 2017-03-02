Missing 11-year-old Va. Beach girl found safe

UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police tweeted early Thursday morning that Ena Cambria Martin has been found safe!
Ena had been last seen in the 5000 block of Legacy Way, just before 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
No other details are available.
Located! 11-yr-old has been found SAFE in VB. @CityofVaBeach @WAVY_News @WTKR3 @13NewsNow @virginianpilot @SouthsideDaily— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 2, 2017
