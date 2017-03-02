WVEC
Missing 11-year-old Va. Beach girl found safe

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 6:03 AM. EST March 02, 2017

UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police tweeted early Thursday morning that Ena Cambria Martin has been found safe!  

Ena had been last seen in the 5000 block of Legacy Way, just before 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details are available.

