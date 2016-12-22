MISSING: 14-year-old DC girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from D.C.

Damarya Lewis was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of 36th Street Southeast.

Police describe Lewis as a black female, 5’3”, 115 to 120 pounds, medium complexion, with light brown eyes and brown shoulder-length dreadlocks.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact police at 202-727-9099 / text 50411.