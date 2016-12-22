MISSING: 14-year-old DC girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from D.C.
Damarya Lewis was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of 36th Street Southeast.
Police describe Lewis as a black female, 5’3”, 115 to 120 pounds, medium complexion, with light brown eyes and brown shoulder-length dreadlocks.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact police at 202-727-9099 / text 50411.
CRITICAL MISSING: Help us locate 14-YO Damarya Lewis last seen 12/21 2400 b/o 36th St, SE. Call 202-727-9099 / text 50411 #missingchildren pic.twitter.com/lbVBj64YnA— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 22, 2016
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs