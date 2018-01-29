Missing Poquoson woman found near I-64; died at the hospital

(Photo: Poquoson Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The missing 65-year-old woman from Poquoson was found near I-64 on Monday.

Officers received a call about a woman lying face down in a ditch along the entrance ramp to I-64 from Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Around 2 p.m., a Thomas Nelson Community College police officer verified the location of the female and contacted EMS and the Virginia State Police.

The woman was later identified by family members as the missing 65-year-old, Kathleen Diggs.

She was incoherent and experiencing difficulty breathing the time she was located.

Diggs was transported to the Riverside Regional Hospital where she later died.

Kathleen Diggs was last seen around 10 p.m. on January 25. When officers found her there was no indication of traumatic injury, but she allegedly suffered from bipolar disorder.

