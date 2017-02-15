Missing Va. teen returns home, now in custody

(Photo: Fairfax Co. Police)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WUSA9) -- A missing teenager who returned home safely late Tuesday night is now in police custody, according to authorities.

Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta, 17, from Alexandria, Va. was reunited with her family around 9 p.m. after police were desperate to find her on Tuesday. Venus was interviewed by police on Tuesday night regarding the circumstances surrounding her absence.

Authorities said Iraheta's disappearance could be connected to a murder investigation. Fairfax County police said Wednesday that nine people, including Iraheta are in custody for questioning in connection with the homicide of Damaris Alexandra Reyes Rivas, as well as the missing teen mother, Lizzy Rivera Colindres and her baby. Two of the people in custody are adults and the others are juveniles, police said.

Iraheta was last seen on Jan. 15th before returning home on Tuesday. She was last seen by her mother who saw her leaving her home with a backpack full of clothes.

Fairfax County Police want anyone with information to contact Detective Dean Tran at (703) 246-7514.

