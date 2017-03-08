Missing woman with dementia found by Portsmouth police

Ardell Brooks (Photo: Chesapeake Police Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A missing Chesapeake woman who suffers from dementia has been safely found by Portsmouth Police.

Police say 62-year-old Ardell Brooks was picked up on the Gilmerton Bridge by a citizen on Tuesday and was dropped off at 1050 Bay St. in Portsmouth. Brooks was confused and had given the driver the wrong address.

Portsmouth officers located her late Tuesday night wandering in the 900 block of London Boulevard. Police say Brooks is fine.

