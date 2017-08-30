Mom arrested for drunk driving after son, 11, calls police from inside car

Nicole Norris, 30, of Portland, Ore., was arrested after her 11-year-old son told police that she was driving while under the influence, according to police. (Photo: KATU)

A Oregon mom was arrested for driving under the influence last week after her 11-year-old son called 911 from inside the car, police said.

Nicole Norris, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Saturday for DUI after the boy called police from the car to express his concern, the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Hillsboro, Oregon said Tuesday.

Norris blew almost twice the legal limit in a breath test, according to the sheriff’s office, which posted an image of the arrest scene over the weekend showing one of its officers as he investigated the boy’s complaint.

Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Wilde said Norris could face child endangerment charges because she had her son in the car with her.

Deputy Gilderson conducts DUII investigation after 11 year old boy calls 9-1-1 from car to report mom is driving drunk. pic.twitter.com/ihhE43xN87 — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) August 27, 2017

“He was able to tell us how much he saw her drinking, and told us he thought she hit a curb,” Wilde told ABC affiliate KATU on Tuesday. “Her driving was so bad he realized this was not normal.”

“He was a very brave courageous young man; sometimes doing the right thing is not easy,” Wilde added.

Wilde said 911 dispatchers used GPS coordinates from the boy’s cell phone to locate and track the vehicle.

“The dispatcher was trying to keep him on the line to get landmarks. At one point he saw a restaurant, so we were able to piece together what street they were on and where they were,” Wilde told KATU. “It could have been a lot worse.”

It was not clear if Norris had obtained an attorney yet.

