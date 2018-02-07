WVEC
Mom: Teacher bit her 4-year-old's finger, causing infection

Associated Press , WVEC 8:05 AM. EST February 07, 2018

WALKERTOWN, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a parent's report of a teacher biting her 4-year-old daughter.
    
Dominique Davis tells the Winston-Salem Journal she contacted Middle Fork Elementary School staff after noticing dried blood on her daughter's hand Jan. 24. She says school officials said her daughter injured herself on a paper-towel dispenser, but her daughter later said a teacher in her pre-K special-needs class had bitten her finger. Davis says a human bite caused an infection, and another finger was broken.
    
Forsyth County Chief Deputy Brad Stanley said Tuesday the sheriff's office and Child Protective Services are investigating the allegations.
    
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesman Brent Campbell says officials are conducting an internal investigation. No disciplinary actions have been taken.
    
Davis says her child is enrolled at a new school.

© 2018 Associated Press


