Mom: Teacher bit her 4-year-old's finger, causing infection

WALKERTOWN, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a parent's report of a teacher biting her 4-year-old daughter.



Dominique Davis tells the Winston-Salem Journal she contacted Middle Fork Elementary School staff after noticing dried blood on her daughter's hand Jan. 24. She says school officials said her daughter injured herself on a paper-towel dispenser, but her daughter later said a teacher in her pre-K special-needs class had bitten her finger. Davis says a human bite caused an infection, and another finger was broken.



Forsyth County Chief Deputy Brad Stanley said Tuesday the sheriff's office and Child Protective Services are investigating the allegations.



Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesman Brent Campbell says officials are conducting an internal investigation. No disciplinary actions have been taken.



Davis says her child is enrolled at a new school.

