NORFOLK, Va. (WVEVC) -- Taking a stand against sexual assault. Or, more accurately, taking a walk. And, not a very comfortable one at that.

It was the annual "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" event at Old Dominion University.

Every 98 seconds in America, somebody is sexually assaulted. Only 6 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison.

"We are behind our female counterparts and it's very important," said ODU student Ivan Militar.

For the 9th straight year, the ODU's Women Center, sponsored "Walk a mile in her shoes." As the name suggests, men had to wear women's shoes. But, they didn't seem to mind.

"Especially with recent times it becomes much more an important an issue, always has been of course, but now more than ever," said ODU student Joseph Feeldman.

Organizers say it was the largest turnout in the 9-year history of the walk.

"This is very heartening," said ODU Women's Center Director Lawanza Lett-Brewington. "It's a fascinating thing that everyone cares so much about the community, and the safety of our students, and wants to come out an raise awareness about violence against women."

Student Saliya Hinton agreed. "This was great that they decided to come out and show that they are against violence against women so I think it's great they came out," she said.

The walkers seemed glad to have done it. But they were most definitely glad when it was over.

"It was the most painful thing I've ever done honestly," said ODU student Osman Kamara. "I'm glad I did it."

ODU police officer Mark Barrineau agreed. "It's not about the shoes," he said. "It's not about the miles. It's about the cause. And that's why we're out here doing it today."

