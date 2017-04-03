Mother charged

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Three confirmed tornadoes in Friday's storm
-
Aerial video of the storm's aftermath
-
Aerial footage: Chesapeake church severely damaged by storm
-
Storm tears apart Real Life Christian Church in Chesapeake
-
Zoo visitor gets unpleasant surprise
-
Real Life Christian Church Holds Post-tornado Service
-
Langley Speedway Opening Night
-
Weather Forecast from 13News Now Daybreak on April 3, 2017
-
Tornado Recovery and Clean-up in Virginia Beach
More Stories
-
Mom who was missing with children for days charged…Apr. 3, 2017, 5:04 p.m.
-
Godwin Blvd. shut down following fatal 3-vehicle accidentApr. 3, 2017, 10:01 p.m.
-
Rain, a few storms tonightFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.