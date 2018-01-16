WVEC
Mother-daughter duo fight off carjackers with hot cocoa, bag

Associated Press , WVEC 3:55 PM. EST January 16, 2018

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - Police in Washington's Virginia suburbs say two would-be carjackers fled from their intended victims when a splash of hot cocoa and a dash of resourcefulness entered the mix.
    
Prince William County police say in a statement that a 50-year-old woman exited a 7-Eleven convenience store Saturday night with some purchased items when two men, one with a handgun, approached and demanded her vehicle.
    
Police say the woman struck one man with her bag before her 22-year-old daughter threw her hot chocolate toward both men, who then fled on foot.
    
No one was injured and no property was taken.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


