Mother, daughter injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl and her mother Thursday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Whitaker Lane for a gunshot disturbance.

Once authorities arrived, they located a 29-year-old woman and a 9-year-old-girl. Both suffering from non-life threatening injuries, and they were transported to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the child and woman were standing outside on Whitaker Lane and were inadvertently struck by stray bullets.

There were no other reported injuries.

No further information was released.

As detectives continue to investigate this double shooting, they encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This shooting is the 11th crime in the past 90 days in Young Terrace.

Ten aggravated assaults and one homicide have taken place since June 18, 2017.

Check out the Norfolk Police Department's crime detail report below:

