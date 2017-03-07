Mother of crash victim: 'I never expected to have to bury my own child'

Teja Freeman (Photo: Provided by family)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- “I never expected to have to bury my child.”



Mia Freeman, the mother of a young woman killed by an alleged drunk driver is crying out for change. Twenty-two-year old Teja Freeman was stalled on I-264 in Virginia Beach when her car was struck from behind.

“I didn't want to believe it. I knew when they said the police were waiting for you at the hospital, I knew that it wasn’t going to be any good news,” said Freeman.

State Police said around 3:30 a.m. last Sunday, Teja’s car a 2012 Mazda 3 had stopped in the left lane of westbound Interstate 264 near Witchduck Road with its hazard lights on. Shortly after police said a 2005 Toyota Tacoma could not stop and struck the rear of the Mazda. Teja Freeman died at the scene. Freeman said her daughter was the epitome of a perfect child. She was born on Christmas Day.

“You could count on Teja to lift your spirit up. When things were just so screwed up she would come in and let you know it’s going to be ok. Even with me being a young teenage mom, I couldn't have asked for a more perfect daughter. She made it so easy being that teenage mom,” said Freeman.

Police arrested 28-year-old Christopher Hudson Kita for a DUI in the crash that lead to Teja’s death. 13News Now looked into Kita’s background and court records showed he was issued a DWI less than a month ago. Freeman said she was disgusted when she learned about Kita’s previous charge.

“It’s not right and it’s not fair to make choices for other people. You’re never too old to learn and he should have learned just as month ago. He didn't take heed to anything,” said Freeman.



Freeman is speaking out about her daughter’s tragic death in hopes of stopping people from drinking drunk.



“If I reach one person today and they think twice about getting behind the wheel and driving drunk because it affects so many people,” said Freeman

