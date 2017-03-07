Motorcycle driver killed after colliding with another car in Virginia Beach

File: Motion blur of speeding ambulance (Photo: Thinkstock Images, © Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead, Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred on General Booth Blvd. at Dam Neck Station Rd. just before 5:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a motorcycle driver was changing lanes when they collided with a vehicle that was properly stopped on the road.

The motorcycle driver died in the crash.

Police have not said why the motorcycle driver was attempting to change lanes.

