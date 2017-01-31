Mr. White full handshake class entrance
Most teachers start their day off with attendance, but a local teacher has found his own unique way to connect with students before they enter the classroom. Here's the full video of him greeting his students with their individualized handshakes.
WVEC 1:12 PM. EST January 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
U.S. Service Member dies in raid in Yemen
-
Dana Boente sworn in as Attorney General
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
-
Pokemon Go shooting
-
Official: Sunny may not be on zoo property
-
Navy SEAL Team Six member killed in raid
-
Amory Seafood warehouse destroyed in fire
-
Solidarity rally planned at ODU today
-
Wegmans coming to Virginia Beach
-
Trump fires acting AG after defiance on immigration order
More Stories
-
ODU students hold solidarity rally in response to Trump banJan 30, 2017, 12:55 p.m.
-
Virginia Attorney General Herring responds to Boente hireJan 31, 2017, 1:44 p.m.
-
Warming up! Then cooling down...Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.