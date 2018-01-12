N. Carolina teen sentenced in Virginia fatal botched robbery

jail_cell_prison_cell_ap.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) - A North Carolina teen has been sentenced in the 2016 fatal shooting of a Virginia man during a botched drug robbery.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 18-year-old Jamaria S. Crawford was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday on charges in the death of 30-year-old Jon-Eric R. Schwarz V.



Crawford's attorney, Russ Stone, says he believes Circuit Judge David E. Johnson took Crawford's troubled upbringing, which included sexual abuse, into account when suspending 33 years of Crawford's 53-year sentence.



Crawford was 16 when he and three other people from North Carolina drove up to Virginia and planned to rob Schwarz, an acquaintance of 22-year-old Darrius A. Ellis. Although Crawford was identified as the gunman, he received a lower sentence than Ellis, who was accused of orchestrating the plan.



© 2018 Associated Press